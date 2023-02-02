Wheelchair-bound Manmohan Singh gets last row seat in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, February 2
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh’s seat in Rajya Sabha has been shifted from the front to the last row to facilitate his movement in the wheelchair.
The seat reallocation was notified today after the Congress took the decision to shift the former PM at the rearmost row near the Rajya Sabha chamber entry to facilitate Singh’s movement since he uses a wheelchair.
Congress leaders P Chidambaram and Digvijay Singh have meanwhile been allocated front row seats, said sources.
Other opposition leaders in the front row after seat reallocation today are leader of opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, former PM HD Deve Gowda, BRS’ Keshav Rao and AAP MP Sanjay Singh.
