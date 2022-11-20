 When lawyers strike, consumers of justice suffer, not judges: CJI : The Tribune India

When lawyers strike, consumers of justice suffer, not judges: CJI

When lawyers strike, consumers of justice suffer, not judges: CJI


Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 19

As advocates in Gujarat and Telangana resort to strike against the Supreme Court Collegium’s reported recommendation to transfer one judge each from the Gujarat and Telangana high courts to Patna, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Saturday appealed to the striking lawyers to talk to him.

Dialogue the way out

Strike must give way to harmony. Much of what confronts us with regard to our problems can be solved through dialogue… I appeal to the members of the Bar to talk to me. Justice DY Chandrachud, CJI

“Strike must give way to harmony. Much of what confronts us with regard to our problems can be solved through dialogue… I appeal to the members of the Bar to talk to me… When lawyers strike, consumers of justice suffer, not judges,” CJI Chandrachud said at a function organised by the Bar Council of India to felicitate him.

“We must learn to trust those in authority who have the best welfare of the institution at heart… Question them, but learn to trust them as well,” he said.

Interestingly, the CJI didn’t specifically mention the names of the two high courts where advocates were protesting the Collegium’s decision. In his first Collegium meeting on Wednesday, CJI Chandrachud and other four members had reportedly decided to recommend the transfer of Justice Nikhil S Kariel of the Gujarat High Court and Justice A Abhishek Reddy of the Telangana High Court to Patna. The Collegium was also understood to have recommended the transfer of Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice T Raja to the Rajasthan High Court for “administrative reasons”.

The Collegium’s recommendation, which has not been officially made public, has been opposed by the Bar associations of Gujarat and Telangana.

“When we take decisions on the administrative side, we are looking at the national perspective. The lawyers and the Bar may be looking at it from a district or high court perspective,” CJI Chandrachud said.

Quoting Dr BR Ambedkar, the CJI said strike was relevant during the colonial era, not now. Earlier, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, Attorney General R Venkataramani, BCI chairman Manan Kumar Mishra and several other judges and lauded CJI Chandrachud on his elevation to the top judicial post.

Rohtak villagers gift ~2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch’s election
Haryana

Rohtak villagers gift Rs 2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch's election

Moosewala’s parents to take part in march in UK
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala's parents to take part in march in UK

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, students turn to UK
Punjab

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10
Himachal

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission
Jalandhar

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission

Articles of Sikh faith
Features

Holy city of Amritsar offers a range of articles of Sikh faith

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall
Himachal

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall

Why is the pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's killing case?
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

