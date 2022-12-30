 When PM Modi recalled his mother's simple yet extraordinary life : The Tribune India

When PM Modi recalled his mother's simple yet extraordinary life

As Hiraben, who passed away on Friday, entered the 100th year of her life on June 18 this year, Modi had penned an emotional and deeply-felt tribute in what is probably his most detailed impression of his mother in the public realm

When PM Modi recalled his mother's simple yet extraordinary life

Narendra Modi with mother Hiraben. File photo



PTI

New Delhi, December 30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has often highlighted his mother Hiraben's influence in shaping his life as he rose from a humble family background to become India's prime minister.

As Hiraben, who passed away on Friday, entered the 100th year of her life on June 18 this year, Modi had penned an emotional and deeply-felt tribute in what is probably his most detailed impression of his mother in the public realm.

In the blog, he had highlighted her sacrifices and various aspects of her life which "shaped" his mind, personality and self-confidence.

Modi said a life lesson his mother taught him was that it was possible to be learned without being formally educated.

"My mother is as simple as she is extraordinary. Just like all mothers," he had said in his blog.

He said his mother always inspired him to have a strong resolve and focus on "garib kalyan" (welfare of the poor), a theme of his government's numerous welfare schemes.

When he went to take her blessings while he was set to take oath as Gujarat chief minister in 2001, she told him, "I don't know why you work in government but I just want you to never take a bribe."

Modi said once he wanted to publicly honour all his teachers, including his biggest teacher, his mother.

However, his mother declined, saying she was an ordinary person. "I may have given birth to you but you have been taught and brought up by the Almighty," Modi recalled her as saying.

He said though his mother did not attend the event, she made sure that he invited someone from the family of Jethabhai Joshi, his local teacher who taught him the alphabet.

"Her thought process and far-sighted thinking have always surprised me," Modi said.

Describing his mother as "a symbol of resilience", he recalled the hardships she faced during her childhood after losing her mother at a very young age.

She does not even remember her mother's face or the comfort of her lap as she spent her entire childhood without her, Modi added.

The prime minister recalled that his family stayed in a small mud house in Vadnagar with clay tiles for a roof. He also mentioned the innumerable every-day adversities that his mother encountered and successfully overcame.

During the rains, the roof of the house would leak and the house would flood. Mother would place buckets and utensils below the leaks to collect the rainwater. Even in this adverse situation, mother would be a symbol of resilience, he said.

He said his mother not only did all the household chores by herself but also worked to supplement the meagre household income. She used to wash utensils at a few houses and take out the time to spin the 'charkha' to help meet the household expenses, Modi added.

The prime minister said his mother also had deep respect for those engaged in cleaning and sanitation work. Cleanliness was something that she was always extremely particular about, he said. Whenever someone would come to clean the drain adjacent to their house in Vadnagar, he said his mother would not let them go without having tea.

Modi said his mother found happiness in other people's joys and was extremely large-hearted.

He recalled that his father brought home his close friend's son, Abbas, after his untimely death. "He stayed with us and completed his studies. Mother was as affectionate and caring towards Abbas just like she did for us siblings," Modi said.

"In my mother's life story, I see the penance, sacrifice and contribution of India's ‘matrushakti’. Whenever I look at mother and crores of women like her, I find there is nothing that is unachievable for Indian women," Modi had said. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

PM Modi's mother Heeraben passes away; cremated in Gandhinagar

2
Nation

Cricketer Rishabh Pant injured as his car collides with divider in Uttarakhand

3
Brand Connect

AUTHENTIC Trisha Yearwood Keto Gummies- Shocking Reviews, Fact And Benefits of Trisha Yearwood Weight Loss Gummies.

4
Entertainment

Urvashi Rautela shares cryptic post after cricketer Rishabh Pant's accident

5
Sports

Video: Rishabh Pant dozed off while driving, was alone in car, broke windscreen to escape as it caught fire: Uttarakhand D-G

6
Trending

CCTV captures the moment Rishabh Pant's speeding Mercedes crashes into a divider

7
Sports

Pele, Brazil's mighty king of beautiful game,' has died

8
World

Pakistan should take care of its minorities: India on reports of Hindu woman's beheading

9
Nation

CBI arrests Jaipur-based Defence Accounts Service officer in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

10
Nation

TMC-BJP slugfest over cancellation of singer Arijit Singh's concert

Don't Miss

View All
Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain
Himachal

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
Haryana

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

89 paid parking lots in city set to have FASTag system
Chandigarh

89 paid parking lots in Chandigarh set to have FASTag system

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry
Punjab

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry in Faridkot

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year
Himachal

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Nuh’s report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant
Haryana Haryana session

Nuh's report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant

Shaheedi Sabha: Gazetted holiday in Punjab today
Punjab

Gazetted holiday in Punjab today in view of Shaheedi Sabha in Fatehgarh Sahib

Top News

PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passes away at 100

PM Modi's mother Heeraben passes away; cremated in Gandhinagar

His pre scheduled event in Kolkata to go on as per plan

Cricketer Rishabh Pant badly injured after his car collides with divider In Uttarakhand

Cricketer Rishabh Pant injured as his car collides with divider in Uttarakhand

Pant was driving which met with an accident near Roorkee

Rahul Gandhi to be Opposition’s prime ministerial face in 2024 polls: Kamal Nath

Rahul Gandhi to be Opposition’s prime ministerial face in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Kamal Nath

Nath said no one in the history of the world has undertaken ...

CCTV captures the moment Rishabh Pant's speeding Mercedes crashes into a divider

CCTV captures the moment Rishabh Pant's speeding Mercedes crashes into a divider

Pant suffers injuries on his head, back and feet

Rishabh Pant dozed off while driving, was alone in car, broke windscreen to escape as it caught fire: Uttarakhand DG

Video: Rishabh Pant dozed off while driving, was alone in car, broke windscreen to escape as it caught fire: Uttarakhand D-G

Pant was on his way home in Roorkee


Cities

View All

Minority panel member gets ~50L extortion calls

Minority panel member gets Rs 50L extortion calls

Under-construction flyovers a threat to motorists

Despite shortcomings, pandemic proved an opportunity to revamp city’s healthcare

Year of hope & change

Harinder takes over as BJP urban president

Biting Cold: Bathinda shivers at 1°C | Amritsar 2.8°C

Biting Cold: Bathinda shivers at 1°C, Amritsar at 2.8°C

Farmers victims of corporate houses: Rakesh Tikait

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Parking goes for toss as fee collection staff’s lone concern

Parking goes for toss as fee collection staff’s lone concern

Winter’s first drizzle in city, more likely today

4-hour traffic restrictions on New Year’s Eve

Health Dept proposes 24x7 teleconsultation hub in Chandigarh

Only 56% in 12-17 age group vaccinated in Panchkula dist

GRAP Stage-3 kicks in, non-essential construction activities banned in Delhi-NCR as air quality nears 'severe' category

GRAP Stage-3 kicks in, non-essential construction activities banned in Delhi-NCR as air quality nears 'severe' category

Delhi’s minimum temperature in double digits, relief to end soon

Over 18,000 police personnel to be deployed to ensure safe New Year celebrations in Delhi

Delhi Police seize 5 kg opium being smuggled to Punjab for New Year party

AAP mayor candidate, Manish Sisodia visit landfill site

City in cold grip as temp dips further after rain

Jalandhar in cold grip as temp dips further after rain

At Rurka Kalan, 'Dhiyan Di Lohri' now movement to promote gender equality

Left bodies march for Latifpura residents

Nawanshahr residents planning Zira-like stir?

DAV National Sports for Girls begin

Fire breaks out in multi-storey shawl store at Ludhiana’s Mochpura Bazaar

Fire breaks out at multi-storey shawl store in Ludhiana

Migrants give ‘distant’ Raen Baseras a miss

Encroachments removed from Field Ganj

No fresh case of virus in dist

A distance covered, a long way to go for Doraha

MC to seek FIR over illegal axing of 2 trees

MC to seek FIR over illegal axing of 2 trees

State’s lone genome sequencing facility at medical college sans kits

2 held with 10-kg opium

Suicide victim’s family alleges police inaction, stages protest