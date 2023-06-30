 When Prime Minister of India is your co-passenger on a metro train : The Tribune India

EXPLAINER

When Prime Minister of India is your co-passenger on a metro train

Today is not the only time PM Narendra Modi travelled in Delhi Metro or used the mode of transport to connect with people, especially youngsters and students

When Prime Minister of India is your co-passenger on a metro train

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with passengers in Delhi Metro on his way to attend the centenary celebrations of the University of Delhi, in New Delhi, Friday, June 30, 2023. PTI



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, June 30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday travelled on the Delhi Metro to attend an event at Delhi University. Later he also shared pictures of him sitting with commuters and interacting with them. “On the way to the DU programme by the Delhi Metro, happy to have youngsters as my co-passengers”, he shared on social media.

PM Modi was invited as the chief guest at the closing ceremony of Delhi University centenary celebrations launched on May 1, 2022 on the occasion of its foundation day. Speaking at the event, the PM shared his experience of the metro ride and the discussion he had with students. “Like students here, I travelled by metro today. Students have a lot to talk about. From discussing science topics to new series on OTT, they don’t leave any subjects.

“They talk about everything under the sun...kaun is film dekhi… OTT par wo series achchi hai... wo wali reel dekhi ya nahi dekhi….there is an ocean of topics to discuss,” he was quoted as saying.

PM Modi and Metro train rides

This is not the only time PM Modi travelled in the Delhi Metro or used the popular mode of transport in other cities to connect with people, especially students and youngsters.

Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he boarded the Delhi Metro from Khan Market station to attend an event at ISKCON temple in south Delhi’s East of Kailash in February. On the way, he interacted with commuters, many shook hands with him with some also touching his feet. On his way back he took the metro again, this time from Kailash Colony to the Khan Market station near his residence.

In December 2022, PM Modi took a metro ride from Freedom Park to Khapri in Nagpur to dedicate ‘Nagpur Metro Phase I’ to the nation. Videos showed him interacting with students during the ride.

Then in January (2023), he took a metro ride from Gundavali Metro Station to Mogra in Mumbai and interacted with students, daily commuters and ‘shramjeevis’ involved in the construction. PM Modi was accompanied by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Kohsyari, Chief Minister Eknath Shine and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Later in March he travelled on Namma Metro’s (Bengaluru Metro) Whitefield (Kadugodi)-KR Puram route after inaugurating the mass transit corridor connecting the tech hub. For his ride, PM Modi used the Rupay National Common Mobility Card (NCMC).

Why take a metro?

Apart from the fact that PM Modi in some cases was inaugurating the facility, the fact is the metro is a fast, popular and modern mode of transport.

Political observers say a metro is one good way of showcasing the country’s modern infrastructure and connecting with people, especially youngsters and students.

From a politician’s perspective, a metro ride is a good break from the regular monotony of events.It attracts eyeballs and may also help generate positive perception for the leader.

Interacting with fellow commuters and sharing photographs with them helps establish a direct link between a leader who is at the top and the common people who can identify with him in a better way.

