When you meet someone, pay attention, register the talk, PM Modi tells youth

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday had a heart-to-heart conversation with a group of youngsters selected to visit the Parliament House Complex under the ‘Know your leader’ programme, on the occasion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary.

At a conversation with the children, the PM asked children to pay attention when they meet someone new, register the conversation, absorb the exchange so that even if they meet after years they are able to place the context and location of their last meeting.

“If you meet someone, be attentive, register what they are saying, how they look, what’s their name. That way when you meet again after years you will be able to recall the last meeting and the other person will value your amiability,” the PM said to children asking them to identify how many states were represented in the group.

When questioned on what they would like to imbibe from the life of Netaji, a girl said, “Netaji’s organisational capacity and his message that we should not stop dreaming. I’ve been talking to you for years in my dreams, sir, and today my dream has come true.”

A girl from Punjab said it was overwhelming for her to walk the same steps as makers of the Indian Constitution did in Parliament.

The Prime Minister during the interaction suggested that the children should try to read biographies of historic personalities to learn the kind of challenges they faced in their lives and how they overcame them.

The youngsters shared their excitement on getting the unique opportunity to meet the Prime Minister and sit in the Central Hall of Parliament.

They said the programme had given them an understanding of what unity in diversity is, by coming across so many individuals from all corners of the country.

In a welcome change from the past practice wherein only dignitaries were invited to pay floral tributes to national icons in Parliament, these 80 youngsters were selected from across the country to participate in the floral tribute function in Parliament in honour of the Netaji. They were selected under the 'Know Your Leader' programme, which has been launched to use the floral tribute functions taking place in Parliament as an effective medium for spreading more knowledge and awareness about the lives and contributions of the towering national icons among the youth of the country.