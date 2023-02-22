Wherever Cong comes to power, it divides society: Nadda in K'taka

PTI

Chikkamagaluru, February 21

BJP national president JP Nadda on Tuesday attacked the Congress, accusing it of “appeasement” and “divisive politics”, and urged the people to support the saffron party to have “double-engine government” in Karnataka once again for the development of the state.

Targeting former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the earlier Congress government led by him, Nadda accused them of withdrawing cases against Popular Front of India (PFI) and Karnataka Forum for Dignity (KFD) activists, by following their practice of appeasement politics.

“When Congress comes, there is scatter in the society, when Congress comes there is divide and rule, it is the basic trait of Congress’ politics. When Congress comes there is vote bank politics, as part of which they indulge in appealing to a particular religion or a community,” Nadda said.

Addressing a public meeting in Beluru, he alleged that whenever the Congress comes to power corruption comes along with it.

“If there is someone who fights corruption, it is BJP and Basavaraj Bommai (Chief Minister), who left no stone unturned in restoring Lokayukta in the state, and if there is someone who encourages corruption, it will be Siddaramaiah (Congress leader and former CM), who rooted out Lokayukta institution from the state,” he added.