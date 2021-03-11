WHO honours India's ASHA volunteers

United Nations: India’s one million all-women ASHA volunteers were honoured by the World Health Organisation on Sunday for their “crucial role” in providing direct access to healthcare facilities in rural areas and their indefatigable efforts to rein in the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Thundershower, rain lash north India; cause power blackouts, flights chaos, temperature falls by 11 degrees
Region gets first wet cyclonic storm of the season accompani...
India-Japan key pillars of stable, secure Indo-Pacific region: PM Modi says in op-ed in Japanese newspaper
Penned an op-ed on the vibrant relations between India and J...
Govt-Opposition slugfest over cut in fuel taxes
FM Nirmala Sitharaman clarifies excise reduction borne by Ce...