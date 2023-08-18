 Who will be chairperson/convener, coordinator of INDIA bloc : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Who will be chairperson/convener, coordinator of INDIA bloc
Explainer

Who will be chairperson/convener, coordinator of INDIA bloc

Several names, including that of Nitish Kumar, Sonia Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee and MK Stalin doing the rounds

Who will be chairperson/convener, coordinator of INDIA bloc

Mamata Banerjee. PTI file



Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, August 18   

Amid reports of differences between some key members, all eyes are on the upcoming meeting of the INDIA alliance partners and who all will be the chairperson/convener, deputy chairperson and ‘sanyojak’ (coordinator) of the alliance that aims to lead the charge to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP in the general election next year.

The buzz is that Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may be named chairperson and convener of the 11-member coordination committee of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance parties at the two-day meeting in Mumbai, expectedly on August 31 and September 1.

Observers, however, sense an altogether different strategy. 

The importance of being Mamata and Satalin   

There is a strong possibility that TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee may be appointed the chairperson and DMK’s Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin the deputy chairperson of the INDIA alliance, they claim.

The reasoning for this hypothesis is simple.

Besides the fact that the TMC and DMK happen to be two major blocks without whom there is possibly no future of the INDIA alliance, they add that the Congress will also like to keep Mamata in good humour.

The DMK has 24 members in the Lok Sabha and TMC 23. In the Rajya Sabha, the DMK has 10 members and the TMC 13.    

Meanwhile, the Congress has 51 and 31 members, respectively, in the two houses of Parliament and Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) 16 and five, respectively.   

Where does that leave others

Apart from the might of the numbers, by leaving these two posts for TMC and DMK, the Congress will have the right to the post of the coordinator.    

If Mamata, Stalin and Congress get the three key posts, it means that parties like Samajwadi Party, AAP, RJD and JD(U) will not only have to agree but also settle for lesser positions.   

All eyes are on how INDIA constituents work it out.

Though according to leaders of the Bihar Grand Alliance, INDIA parties and the Congress leadership agreed on the name of Nitish Kumar as the convener/chairperson in the last meeting in Bengaluru. The formal announcement (on the name of Nitish Kumar and Sonia Gandhi) is expected at the Mumbai meeting, they say.

Congress leaders recommended the name of Sonia Gandhi as the head of the coordination committee and “either Sonia or any person nominated by her (the buzz is around the name of senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh) may be appointed,” reports quoted them as saying. 

After the Bengaluru meeting, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the 11-member coordination committee would be elected in the next meeting in Mumbai.

Is all well with INDIA bloc

The third meeting of the INDIA bloc is expected on August 31-September 1 in Mumbai, according to reports.

Ahead of the third meeting, political developments involving three key constituents—Congress, Sharad Pawar’s NCP and Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP—have led to speculation about the future of opposition parties' collective effort to take on PM Modi in the 2024 general election.

While a statement by Congress leader Alka Lamba on Wednesday resulted in a major war of words between AAP and Congress over the issue of the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital, a meeting between Sharad Pawar and leader of the breakaway NCP Ajit Pawar evoked sharp reactions from Congress and Shiv Sena leaders, putting a big question mark on the future of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra.

All eyes are now on the third meeting of INDIA parties in Mumbai.

 

#Mamata Banerjee #Nitish Kumar #Sonia Gandhi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Indian Institute of Advanced Study complex in Shimla 'sinking', officials send SOS

2
Sports

Ireland T20Is: All eyes on Bumrah; India's Gen-Next stars ready to shine on international platform

3
Trending

'Lai na photo': Sunny Deol seen scolding selfie-seeking fan at airport; video goes viral

4
Nation

Visiting US Congress delegation plays delicate balancing act

5
Himachal

Green tribunal had flagged Shimla's vulnerability to natural disasters

6
Nation

Unacademy sacks Karan Sangwan, teacher who appealed students to vote for educated candidates; Kejriwal reacts

7
Punjab

Punjab floods: Army, NDRF teams rescue 300 people from Kapurthala villages; 5,500 sent to relief camps in Hoshiarpur; situation grim in Rupnagar district

8
Haryana

4 unauthorised colonies razed in Gurugram villages

9
Punjab

Sikh man charged with stabbing 2 people at community event in London's Southall

10
J & K

JKLF leader Yasin Malik’s wife included in Pakistan caretaker PM’s cabinet

Don't Miss

View All
‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

State award for 8-year-old
Punjab

State award for 8-year-old Ropar girl Saanvi Sood

Back to school after two months via boat
Punjab

Jalandhar: Back to school after two months via boat

Sukhbir Badal shares heart-warming video of Sikh soldier being welcomed by family
Trending

Watch heart-warming video of how a Sikh family spreads red carpet to welcome its soldier son

Another landslide in Shimla, 4-5 houses collapse in Krishna Nagar area
Himachal

Horrific Shimla video: Several houses collapse in fresh landslide; 2 bodies found, rescue operation under way

Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India’s win
Amritsar

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees
Nation

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi
Nation

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi

Top News

38 more villages in Punjab’s Gurdaspur affected by flood; 30,000 people displaced

38 more villages in Punjab’s Gurdaspur affected by flood; 30,000 people displaced

There has been a total crop loss in 90 villages

Mutilated bodies of 3 youths found after heavy gunfire in Manipur

Mutilated bodies of 3 youths found after heavy gunfire in Manipur

The bodies of the 3 youths bear injury marks apparently made...

241 judges’ posts remain vacant in Haryana due to differences between state govt and high court

241 judges' posts remain vacant in Haryana following differences between state govt and high court

A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud assures amicus curiae Vija...

‘I lost all my savings, everything is gone…’says the only survivor of Shimla’s Shiv temple hit by massive landslide

Lost all my savings, everything is gone, says only survivor of Shimla's Shiv temple

21 people went missing after the massive landslide, so far, ...

Shimla girl swallows packet of ‘chitta’; police engage doctors who take it out from her stomach through endoscopy

Shimla woman swallows packet of 'chitta' when confronted by police; doctors take it out from her stomach through endoscopy

As police stop them, the woman takes out the small plastic p...


Cities

View All

Civic body to conduct GIS survey of properties, infra to enhance revenue

Civic body to conduct GIS survey of properties, infra to enhance revenue

Despite tall claims of MC, dengue, chikungunya cases continue to rise

Monsoon fury: 52 villages inundated in Gurdaspur district

E-challaning for violation of traffic rules yet to see the light of day

Monsoon fury: 44K in 130 Punjab villages hit by flood, 9,000 shifted, Gurdaspur bears brunt

GMCH admissions: After anomaly, re-counselling announced for MD/MS seats

GMCH admissions: After anomaly, re-counselling announced for MD/MS seats

Ads: 191 toilet units up for grabs in Chandigarh

'Bandi Singhs' case: High Court gives govt, morcha last chance to end issue

Clouds over Chandigarh's rooftop solar plant scheme

Improve infra, cut vehicular movement inside Panjab University campus: NAAC

Kejriwal questions PM’s silence on Manipur

Kejriwal questions PM’s silence on Manipur

Alliance or no alliance, Congress will strengthen itself in all 7 seats in Delhi: Sandeep Dikshit

Coal scam: Delhi court convicts former Ministry of Steel official

Ambedkar varsity faculty protest against ‘poor work conditions’

BJP failed to protect women in strife-torn NE state: Kharge

Villagers come to each other’s rescue in times of distress in Punjab’s Mukerian

Villagers in Punjab's Mukerian come to each other's rescue in times of distress

Floods wash away veggie growers’ dreams

K’thala DC inspects rescue, relief works

Beas in spate, ravages villages in Bholath, Begowal, Sultanpur Lodhi, Baupur belt in Kapurthala district

Mukerian: 35 villages submerged after 3 breaches in dhussi bundh

Newly opened RUB remains shut at night for pending work, people hit

Newly opened RUB remains shut at night for pending work, people hit

Paying 2-4 times market value to farmers for land: Gadkari

5 of interstate weapon supply gang held

14 attack realtor with iron rods

Ward Watch: Ash from dyeing units, sewage overflow, traffic jams trouble residents

Students protest ‘faulty’ semester paper checking

Students protest ‘faulty’ semester paper checking

In a first, deaf and mute get due attention at I-Day event

Delayed salaries, pension irk staff

Restore smart ration cards of 5,000 families: BJP

Locomotive Works celebrates I-Day