Wholesale inflation at 29-month low of 1.34% but food items still expensive

No relief: Wheat and pulses
New Delhi, April 17
The wholesale price-based inflation eased to a 29-month low of 1.34 per cent in March on easing prices of manufactured products and fuel items, even though food articles turned expensive. The same was 3.85 per cent in February.
This is the 10th straight month of decline in WPI-based inflation. The level is the lowest since October 2020.
“The decline is primarily contributed by fall in prices of basic metals, food products, textiles, non-food articles, minerals, rubber & plastic products, crude petroleum & natural gas and paper and paper products,” said an official release.
Among food items, although inflation in vegetables, onions and potatoes remained in the negative, the rate of price rise was higher than that in February. Inflation in wheat and pulses was 9.16 per cent and 3.03 per cent, respectively, while in oilseeds it was -15.05 per cent.
Fuel and power basket inflation eased to 8.96 per cent in March from 14.82 per cent in February. In manufactured products, inflation was -0.77 per cent as against 1.94 per cent.
The deceleration in WPI comes in line with the easing of March retail inflation. The consumer price index-based retail inflation declined to a 15-month low of 5.66 per cent in March from 6.44 per cent in February.
The wholesale inflation figures have come just days after retail inflation had stood at 5.66 per cent for March 2023, which too was at a 15-month low. — TNS
10th straight dip
Month WPI Inflation
March 1.34%
February 3.85%
January 4.73%
