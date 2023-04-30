Wholesale reservation frustrates purpose of quota, says Supreme Court

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, April 30

Noting that wholesale reservation frustrates the very purpose of reservation, the Supreme Court has asked the Madhya Pradesh Government to review 75% domicile quota in B.Ed courses in the state in two months after examining relevant data.

“We make it clear that though reservation in favour of residents is permissible, yet reservation to the extent of 75% of the total seats makes it a wholesale reservation, which has been held in Pradeep Jain (case) to be unconstitutional and violative of Article 14 of the Constitution of India,” a Bench of Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia said.

According to the impugned policy, 75 per cent of the seats in B.Ed courses in Madhya Pradesh are reserved for the residents of the state and only 25 per cent are open to those from other states.

However, the top court said, “The State Government may examine the data of the last few years, in order to come to a realistic finding as to what should be the extent of these reservations. A wholesale reservation as we have seen is not serving any purpose rather it frustrates the very purpose of the reservation. This shall be kept in mind by the authorities while taking a decision in this matter, which shall be done within two months from today.”

“Though the State is within its right to reserve seats for its own residents, but while doing so, it must keep the ground realities in mind. Keeping 75% of the seats reserved for the residents of Madhya Pradesh is too high a percentage, and as the figures for the last two years indicate, it is also not serving any purpose,” the Bench noted in its April 28 verdict.

The top court said, “Since the academic session for the year 2022-23 has already commenced, we would refrain from interfering in the matter. However, it directed the State of Madhya Pradesh to re-appreciate this entire aspect in the light of its observations in the case.

The directions came on a petition filed by Veena Vadini Samaj Kalyan Vikash Samiti, which trains aspirants for B.Ed and M.Ed courses, challenging a Madhya Pradesh High Court order dismissing their plea against 75 percent domicile quota in B.Ed courses.