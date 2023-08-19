 'Why go to Raipur?' Congress leader Pawan Khera slams AAP chief Kejriwal's visit to Chhattisgarh : The Tribune India

‘Performance of our Chhattisgarh government will be compared with the previous Raman Singh govt’

Congress leader Pawan Khera. ANI



ANI

New Delhi, August 19

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Saturday slammed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal’s visit to Chhattisgarh and asked for a debate to compare the performance of the Congress government in Delhi vs AAP government here.

“Why go to Raipur? Performance of our Chhattisgarh government will be compared with the previous Raman Singh govt. Let us choose a sector of your choice and compare the performance of the Congress government in Delhi vs your govt here. Ready for a debate?” Pawan Khera said in a post on X (formerly called Twitter).

With an eye on the upcoming Assembly election in Chhattisgarh, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal is in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur where he slammed the state government (Congress) over the condition of government schools in Chhattisgarh and said that it is in “terrible condition”.

“I was reading a report, government schools in Chhattisgarh are in terrible condition. They have closed many schools in which there used to be 10 classes but one teacher used to be there,” Delhi CM added.

“Look at the condition of government schools in Delhi or ask your relatives who stay in Delhi. For the first time since Independence, a government has come that is doing so much for the education sector. “We are not politicians, we are just common people like you,” he said.

Meanwhile, CM Kejriwal also promised 300 units of free electricity and 24x7 supply to cities and villages across Chhattisgarh if his party is voted to power in the state Assembly elections that are scheduled to be held this year.

“We will provide up to 300 units of free electricity every month in Chhattisgarh,” AAP national convener announced in a public event in Raipur.

Earlier also a controversy had erupted between Aam Aadmi Party and Congress over Alka Lamba’s statement claiming that the party had asked its cadres and leaders to start making preparations for the seven Lok Sabha seats for the 2024 elections.

This statement triggered the AAP to threaten a walkout from the INDIA bloc. This forced Congress in charge of Delhi to make clarification that no talks had been held on the alliance in Delhi.

Five states — Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram — will go to the polls by the end of this year.

