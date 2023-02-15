Why govt running away from JPC probe on Adani issue, asks Congress

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 14

Reiterating the demand for setting up of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe the Adani issue, the Congress on Tuesday alleged that the Modi government agreed to the Supreme Court proposal of setting up of a committee to investigate the controversy because the committee’s role would be confined to looking into the Hindenburg report only.

Plea in SC seeks prosecution of group’s firms MP Cong leader Jaya Thakur moved the SC seeking prosecution of Adani Group’s companies under various laws

She sought an investigation under the supervision of a sitting Supreme Court judge

This is the third petition in the top court with regard to the Hindenburg report accusing Adani companies of fraudulent practices

“Investigation should be against the Adani Group and its ties with the government,” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said while addressing a press conference at AICC headquarters here. “Why are they (government) favouring the idea of a committee? Look at the petition, it says that Hindenburg is anti-national, that the report is part of a conspiracy against India and it should be probed,” Ramesh, who is AICC general secretary (communications), said.

“It follows that the committee that will be set up will probe the alleged conspiracy. The committee will not probe the scams by the Adani Group or how Adani has profited from this government’s policy of privatisation,” Ramesh said. Ramesh said the Congress was neither against privatisation or liberalisation. “We are against crony capitalism,” he said.

Besides India, Adani had been accorded out of turn favours in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Australia and Israel as well, Ramesh alleged.

“But there will be questions asked. In the Harshad Mehta JPC (constituted in 1992 when Congress was in power), maximum tough questions were asked by Opposition members. Jaswant Singh and Jaipal Reddy — who were then part of the Opposition — were able to ask questions and interrogate officers and these became part of the official report,” Ramesh said. He said the Opposition parties would again raise the demand of constitution of a JPC to probe the Adani Group when Parliament would resume sitting on March 13 after the recess.