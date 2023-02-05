Why isn't private sector matching Centre's capex push, asks Sitharaman

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 4

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman once again indicated the Centre’s disquiet regarding the private sector’s reluctance to invest in capacity expansion, with the government bearing most of the burden of capital expenditure on public infrastructure.

“I would like to know what talk is going on in your community about investment in the private domain. What are private investors thinking of doing? What are the industry’s capacity expansion plans? We would like to hear from you,’’ she said during an interaction with industry people in Mumbai.

The minister dismissed a request for more export subsidies by pointing out that exporters were focused on traditional markets like the US and Europe from where there was no new demand. “I’m not against giving subsidies, but I also want you to tell me something. When it is globally recognised that there is a recession, especially where normally our demand emanates from, how do I incentivise by giving more subsidy,’’ she asked.

Late last year, the Centre had asked line ministries to find out why the private sector was not adding new capacities. The government’s anxiety to rope in more Indian private investment is also because of the massive withdrawal of money by foreign institutional investors.

“This is the time for India, and the government is willing to hear the industry and act on what you give us. We cannot miss the bus this time and lose momentum,’’ she had said in September last year. In order to spur investment, the Centre introduced a new corporate tax regime with lower taxes in 2019, but merely 15 per cent of the corporate world has signed on to it even though the exchequer has lost Rs 1.84 lakh crore in the first two years, according to a Parliamentary panel report.