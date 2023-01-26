Why send activist Teesta Setalvad back to prison, Supreme Court asks CBI

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 25

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought to know from the CBI and the Gujarat Government as to why they wanted to send activist Teesta Setalvad and her husband Javed Anand back to jail, saying they had been out on anticipatory bail for over seven years.

“The question is how long can you keep someone in custody? Seven years have passed since anticipatory bail was granted. You want to send her back to custody,” a Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul told the CBI counsel and posted the matter for further hearing after four weeks.

During hearing on pleas filed by Setalvad, Anand, the Gujarat Police and the CBI arising out of three FIRs lodged against the couple, CBI counsel Rajat Nair sought four weeks, saying some additional material needed to be placed before the court.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Setalvad and her husband, said in one of the proceedings in which the CBI had come in appeal, anticipatory bail was granted following which a chargesheet was filed and after that regular bail was granted to her. Since a regular bail was granted, the CBI’s appeal against anticipatory bail did not survive.

Tells court to defer trial against scribe

The SC on Wednesday asked a special PMLA court in Ghaziabad to defer the proceedings scheduled for January 27 to a date after January 31 in a money laundering case against journalist Rana Ayyub in which she has been summoned.

