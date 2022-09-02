Why the delayed listing of Teesta's bail plea by Gujarat HC, asks SC

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 1

As activist Teesta Setalvad remains in jail for more than two months, the Supreme Court on Thursday wondered why the Gujarat High Court listed her bail plea for hearing on September 19, six weeks after issuance of a notice to the state government.

A three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India UU Lalit asked the Gujarat Government to inform it if there were similar precedents of delayed listing of bail plea of woman accused by 2 pm on Friday when it will resume hearing on the matter.

“We will hear this case tomorrow at 2 pm. Give us instances where a lady accused in such cases has got such dates from the high court. Either this lady has been made an exception....How can the court give this date? Is this standard practice in Gujarat?” the CJI asked. On behalf of Setalvad, senior counsel Kapil Sibal questioned the legality of the FIR, saying the police could not have registered it.

