'Why vengeance against this man', asks Supreme Court

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 21

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notices to the Governments of Tamil Nadu and Bihar on YouTuber Manish Kashyap’s petition challenging his detention under the National Security Act (NSA) over his alleged fake videos on violence against migrant workers in the southern state.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha was surprised to know that the stringent law had been invoked against Kashyap, who has sought clubbing of multiple FIRs registered against him in the two states and transferring of the cases to Bihar.

“NSA against him! Why this vengeance against this man,” the Bench asked senior counsel Kapil Sibal, who represented Tamil Nadu. Sibal said Kashyap had made fake videos, claiming that migrant labourers from Bihar were being attacked in Tamil Nadu. “He has got 60 lakh followers (on social media). He is a politician. He has contested elections. He is not a journalist,” Sibal argued, opposing the transfer of cases to Bihar.

On behalf of Kashyap, senior advocate Siddhartha Dave submitted that the NSA had been invoked against his client, who was arrested after six FIRs were registered against him in Tamil Nadu and three in Bihar.

The SC directed the TN Government not to shift Kashyap from the Madurai Central Jail and posted the matter for further hearing on April 28.

