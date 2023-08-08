Wife calling husband dark-skinned amounts to cruelty, says Karnataka High Court

PTI

Bengaluru, August 8

The High Court of Karnataka has said that insulting a man for being dark-skinned by his wife constitutes cruelty as it underlined this as a strong reason for allowing his appeal and granted him divorce.

The court stated this, in a recent judgement, while granting divorce to a 44-year-old man from his 41-year-old wife.

The evidence on record, from close scrutiny, also leads to the conclusion that the wife used to insult the husband on the premise that he is dark and for the same reason has moved away from the company of the husband without any cause, the court noted.

"To cover up this aspect, (she) has levelled false allegations of illicit relationships against the husband. These facts certainly will constitute cruelty," the court said while allowing the petition for dissolution of the marriage under Section 13(i)(a) of the Hindu Marriage Act.

The couple from Bengaluru got married in 2007 and have a girl child. In 2012, the husband approached a family court in Bengaluru seeking divorce.

His appeal was heard by the division bench of Justices Alok Aradhe and Anant Ramanath Hegde, which gave the judgment.

"It is the case of the husband that the wife used to humiliate him on the pretext that he is dark-skinned. He has further stated that the husband used to bear insult for the sake of the child," the High Court noted.

She had also filed a case under Section 498A (subjecting a married woman to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code against her husband and in-laws.

The woman also filed a case under the Domestic Violence Act and left with the child to live with her parents.

She had denied the allegations in the family court and in turn alleged that it was the husband and his family members who were ill-treating her and subjecting her to cruelty.

She alleged that they demanded dowry from her and did not allow her to go out with her child. She also alleged that her husband had an illicit relationship with another woman and had a child from her.

The family court had dismissed the husband's petition for divorce in 2017 after which he approached the High Court, which pronounced the verdict recently.

The High Court said that the allegation levelled against the husband that he is having an illicit relationship with a woman is totally unfounded and baseless.

