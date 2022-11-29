Wife, son kill man in Delhi, chop body into 10 parts; held

New Delhi, November 28
In a chilling recall of the Shraddha Walkar murder case, a man was allegedly killed by his wife and stepson, who chopped his body into 10 pieces and kept them in a fridge before dumping them across east Delhi, the police said on Monday.
Eerily similar to Shraddha’s murder
- Anjan Das was killed on May 30 allegedly by Poonam & Deepak
- Both chop his body into 10 parts, kept them in fridge before dumping
- Crime exposed after cops found some body parts inside an abandoned bag
- Victim had a wife, eight sons in Bihar, but hid it from Poonam and allegedly harassed her
Anjan Das (45) was killed on May 30. His wife Poonam (48) and stepson Deepak (25) were arrested from east Delhi’s Pandav Nagar.
Some of his body parts were found stuffed inside a bag at the Ramlila Ground in east Delhi’s Kalyanpuri on June 5, the police said, adding more parts were recovered subsequently, following which a case was registered.
The victim had a wife and eight sons in Bihar, but he hid this fact from Poonam, the police said, adding a team would be sent there to collect DNA samples of Das’ kin to match the body parts.
“The mother-son duo killed Das over suspicion that he was eyeing his stepdaughter and stepson’s wife. They disposed of the body parts at different places in east Delhi over a period of three to four days and buried the skull,” a senior police official said.
The accused told the police they mixed sleeping pills in Das’ drink and when he fell unconscious, used a knife and a dagger to kill him. They slit his throat and waited for the blood to drain out completely before chopping the body into pieces, the official said.
The police analysed CCTV footage of the area and conducted door-to-door verification. The body was later identified as that of Das which led the police to Poonam and Deepak. The police became suspicious after realising that the two had not lodged a missing person’s complaint.
