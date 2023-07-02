Will act as soon as we get Uniform Civil Code draft: Pushkar Singh Dhami

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 1

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said the state government will act on the draft Uniform Civil Code as soon as it receives the report on the issue from the expert committee examining the subject.

Dhami said in its manifesto ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections, the BJP had promised to bring a UCC and fulfilled the promise made to the people after getting elected.

Not desirable at this stage: Cong Congress has said its stand on UCC was same as stated on June 15 when party recalled the 21st Law Commission conclusion that it was neither necessary nor desirable at this stage.

“We had made a commitment to the people of the state in our election manifesto. When we got re-elected, we formed a committee and we delivered on our election promise. We will act on the draft UCC the moment we receive the report from the expert panel,” Dhami said today even as the Congress-led Opposition continued to maintain the UCC pitch at this time was an attempt to polarise the electorate. The Congress maintains the 21st Law Commission, which studied the issue, had concluded that the UCC at this stage was not desirable. Both AICC general secretary organisation Jairam Ramesh and former minister P Chidambaram have maintained the UCC was a move to divide people.

At the national level, the 22nd Law Commission is looking at the issue and has met the Uttarakhand expert panel that is chaired by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai.

Desai yesterday said the report drafting was complete and it would soon be submitted to the Uttarakhand Government.

Today, CM Dhami said one nation couldn’t have two laws and everyone should accept the law. “Time to enact a UCC has come. That is also what the Constitution entails. The Congress which has always played appeasement politics should stop saying UCC is a polarising tool and welcome it,” Dhami said.

He said the committee had studied 2.35 lakh written responses and met stakeholders of all shades to finalise the report.

The Uttarakhand CM said he hoped the state UCC report could guide other state governments that wished to enact the code although the committee had specifically studied Uttarakhand’s unique culture and society in making its recommendations.