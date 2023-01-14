Will amend law to tackle hate speech menace, govt tells SC

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, January 13

Amid rising concern over hate speech, the Centre on Friday told the Supreme Court that it intended to amend the law to deal with the menace.

“We are contemplating a separate amendment to the CrPC. The views of the stakeholders have been sought regarding amendments to the criminal laws,” Additional Solicitor General of India KM Nataraj told a Bench led by Justice KM Joseph while hearing petitions against hate speech.

However, terming it a legislative process, the Bench, which also included Justice BV Nagarathna, said ultimately it was for Parliament to decide. With regard to the media, Nataraj said TV channels were following self-regulation and unless something serious affecting national interest or security happened, the Centre would not step in.

Recording the Centre’s stand on the issue, the Bench issued a notice on an application seeking to make all states as parties to the case.

The Bench disapproved of the manner in which TV channels conducted their debates and pulled up News Broadcasters and Digital Association (NBDA) for failing to ensure absence of bias.

“Everything is driven by TRP. TV channels are competing against each other. They sensationalise things, serve an agenda...,” said Justice Joseph as he wondered if the Indian audience was mature enough to watch such content.

“If the anchors are themselves part of the problem then what can be done? The NBSDA should not be biased. How many times have you taken off anchors, Justice Joseph asked the NBSDA counsel. Some petitions were against programmes like ‘UPSC Jihad’ and ‘Corona jihad’.