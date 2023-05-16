Will back Congress where it is strong: Mamata Banerjee

PTI

Kolkata, May 15

West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Monday said her party would support the Congress in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections where it was strong. This is the first time that Mamata has cleared the air over TMC’s stand on a possible strategy for Opposition unity ahead of the electoral battle.

“Wherever the Congress is strong, let them fight. We will give them support, there is nothing wrong (in that). But they have to support other political parties too,” she told the media here.