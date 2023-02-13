Will bring back quake victim's body, in touch with kin: Envoy

New Delhi, February 12
Terming the death “unfortunate,” India’s Ambassador to Turkey Virander Paul has said the mortal remains of Uttarakhand native Vijay Kumar are being sent to his hometown in Kotdwar.
Kumar was on a business trip to Turkey when the earthquake struck. His body was found in the debris of a hotel in Malatya.
“The Indian embassy in Turkey is in touch with the victim’s family,” said the envoy, adding talks were on with the Turkish government about the documentation required to send the mortal remains as soon as possible.
“We inform with sorrow that the mortal remains of Vijay Kumar, an Indian national missing in Turkey since the February 6 earthquake, have been found and identified among the debris of a hotel in Malatya, where he was on a business trip,” the Embassy had said earlier in a tweet.
Kumar is survived by his mother, wife, and a six-year-old child.
