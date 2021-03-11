Will carry on with radical reforms: India at Davos

Davos, May 23
India is in the midst of a major transformation in the digital space, and a strong political leadership and the commitment to continue with radical reforms would play a key role in taking the country to a leadership role in the global economy, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Monday.
Addressing a breakfast season on unleashing the power of the Indian diaspora on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting-2023, Kant said, “A slew of radical reforms has been carried out by India in the recent years that have put India on a growth trajectory for many decades to come.”
“The Startup India movement has seen the number of startups rise from double-digit to tens of thousands now and the emergence of unicorns even at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic has been phenomenal,” he said at the session organised by the CII.
