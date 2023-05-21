Will challenge ordinance: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi, May 20

Describing the ordinance as “unconstitutional,” Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said they would challenge the ordinance in the Supreme Court when the court opens in July after the summer break.

“The Supreme Court closed for summer break on Friday evening and they brought this ordinance in the night. It is now Union Government versus Supreme Court. Clearly, it is contempt of court. The Union Government has insulted the Supreme Court by bringing the ordinance,” Kejriwal told the media here. He said he would appeal to the Opposition parties not to vote for the related Bill in the Rajya Sabha.

“I am sure the BJP will lose all seven Lok Sabha seats in New Delhi in the General Election next year. People are fed up with this (tussle).

People in the BJP called me and said Modi ji did a wrong thing by bringing this ordinance. It is an insult and contempt of the court,” claimed Kejriwal, who announced a massive protest rally by AAP.

Questioning the Centre’s review petition, the Delhi CM asked: “What is the need for the review of the SC verdict when they have already nullified it by bringing the ordinance?”

The Aam Aadmi Party has charged that the ordinance, promulgated Friday night, “overturns” the May 11 apex court order giving the elected government in Delhi the control over services matter. — TNS