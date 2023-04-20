Will continue to avail all available options: Congress on Surat court rejecting Rahul Gandhi's plea

New Delhi, April 20
The Congress on Thursday said it would continue to avail all options still available under the law after a Gujarat court rejected Rahul Gandhi's application for a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case.
A court in Gujarat's Surat city rejected Gandhi's application for a stay on his conviction in the case over his "Modi surname" remark.
"We will continue to avail all options still available to us under the law. Dr A M Singhvi will brief the media on Rahul Gandhi's appeal at 4 pm," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.
The court of additional sessions judge RP Mogera rejected Gandhi's application for a relief pending his appeal against a lower court's order sentencing him to two years in jail in the case.
Gandhi had on April 3 approached the sessions court for appeal against the lower court's order.
