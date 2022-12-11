Will eradicate TB by 2025, says Health Minister

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 10

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the government had planned to eradicate tuberculosis (TB) by the end of 2025. He was interacting with community health officers during the inaugural session of Universal Health Coverage Day in Varanasi.

Anandiben Patel, Governor, Uttar Pradesh, virtually inaugurated the two-day conclave of the Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Mandaviya praised the significant impact of e-Sanjeevani, the flagship initiative of the Union Government in digital health, saying it had successfully saved 21.59 km per health visit of the patient and enabled savings of Rs 941.51 in terms of direct and indirect cost per health visit leading to total savings of Rs 7,522 crore across the country.

These teleconsultations are available at Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres. To build on this momentum and spread awareness regarding the 12 healthcare services being provided at HWCs, he urged that once a month health mela should be organised for a comprehensive drive on integrated health and wellness through screening, diagnostics, and treatment.

Speaking at the occasion, the UP Governor praised the Ayushman centres in providing the last-mile delivery of healthcare services. "I am happy to learn that more than 1.33 lakh HWCs have now become operational and are working as hubs of teleconsultations services," she said. She encouraged the medical professionals at these centres to create awareness regarding screening for various diseases among the local population, emphasising that collaborative effort was essential for eradicating the nation of diseases. Lauding the spirit and progress of the initiative Nikshay-Mitra, she said, "With collaborative effort of the Centre, states, communities and individuals, we can easily achieve goal of TB-mukt Bharat by 2025."