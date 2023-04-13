'Will fight together': Nitish Kumar meets Rahul Gandhi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 12

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav today met AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. They decided to bring as many Opposition parties as possible on a single platform ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to take on the BJP.

Soon after coming out of the meeting, the leaders held a joint press conference where Kharge announced that only a united Opposition would protect the Constitution and democracy, and together it would give a new direction to the country.

Noting that all like-minded parties were fighting the ongoing ideological battle, Rahul said the Opposition would together develop its vision for the country and present the same before the people ahead of the 2024 elections.

With this being the first formal effort on the part of the Congress to forge Opposition unity, the leaders said Kharge would meet top leaders of various Opposition parties in the coming days. “We held a historic meeting here. A lot of issues were discussed and we decided that we will unite all parties opposed to the BJP and fight the upcoming elections in a united manner. We have made this decision and all of us will work for this,” Rahul told reporters. He lauded the efforts of Nitish, Tejashwi and a few others, who were sitting along with him and Kharge.

Later Rahul, in a tweet, said, “In this battle of ideology, a historic step has been taken today towards the unity of the Opposition. Standing together, will fight together for India.” He also posted his picture with other leaders.

The JDU, in a tweet in Hindi, said, “Nitish ji will prove to be the architect of Opposition unity in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.” Asked how many Opposition parties would join the group, Rahul said, “This is a process; we will develop the Opposition’s vision for the country. Along with parties that come together with us, we will fight the ongoing ideological battle.”

In his remarks, Nitish said, “We will make efforts to unite more and more parties in the country. We will sit and work together, this has been decided. After today’s discussions, we will move forward on that basis. All those who agree will sit together and decide the future course of action.”

Kejri: Unity must

New Delhi: Accompanied by Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar met his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal here and discussed Opposition unity. After the meeting, Kejriwal said, “This is the most corrupt government after Independence. It is essential for all Opposition parties to unite and dislodge the government.” TNS