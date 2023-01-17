Will give Rs 2,000 per month to Karnataka women: Congress

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 16

The Congress on Monday promised Rs 2,000 a month to every woman head of households in Karnataka if the party is voted to power in the state. The announcement was made by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra while addressing a women’s convention in Bengaluru today.

Priyanka said Rs 24,000 a year would be directly credited to their bank accounts under the 'Gruha Lakshmi Yojana'. The promise comes within days of the Congress making an announcement to provide 200 units of free power every month to each household in the state, where Assembly elections are slated to take place in May.

The 'Gruha Lakshmi Yojana' is an attempt of the Congress to share the "burden of the exorbitant" LPG prices and the "costly daily expenses" that a woman has to bear, Vadra said. The Congress wants every woman of the state to be empowered and capable of standing on her own feet and also taking care of her children. The party wants to provide financial independence to each woman of Karnataka, she added.

More than 1.5 crore women would benefit from this scheme.

