 Will hold Satyagraha if guarantees are not fulfilled by July 3: Yediyurappa’s ultimatum to month-old Cong govt in Karnataka : The Tribune India

Will hold Satyagraha if guarantees are not fulfilled by July 3: Yediyurappa’s ultimatum to month-old Cong govt in Karnataka

Reacting to his remarks, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said Indian democracy has given every right to Yediyurappa to stage a demonstration

Will hold Satyagraha if guarantees are not fulfilled by July 3: Yediyurappa’s ultimatum to month-old Cong govt in Karnataka

BS Yediyurappa. File photo



PTI

Bengaluru/Tumakuru, June 23

Former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday gave an ultimatum to the state government saying his party would hold demonstrations if the Siddaramaiah administration did not fulfill its five guarantees before the State Assembly session begins on July 3.

The BJP stalwart said if the government failed to fulfill its promises, then his party will stage demonstrations inside and outside the Karnataka Assembly.

“Our MLAs will stage demonstrations inside the Assembly. We have 65 MLAs, which is not a small number. Outside, those candidates who lost the election will stage a demonstration at the Mahatma Gandhi’s statue,” Yediyurappa said.

He added that the demonstrations in which he too would participate will start from 10 am to 5 pm on the day the Assembly session starts and go on till the day it ends.

The BJP leader alleged that the Congress government came to power by making false promises in the name of the five guarantees. “Other than Shakti scheme providing free bus travel to women, none of the other schemes have been implemented. This means that they betrayed people and came to power through the back door,” Yediyurappa charged.

Reacting to his remarks, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said Indian democracy has given every right to Yediyurappa to stage a demonstration.

However, Shivakumar pointed out that during the previous BJP government, Yediyurappa had got cases registered against him and other senior Congress leaders for leveling charges against ministers who allegedly took bribes from contractors.

The Deputy Chief Minister also appealed to him to go through the manifesto prepared by the state as well as the central unit. “Ours is just a month-old government but what did you say in your manifesto? You said you will double everyone’s income. You also said you will give two crore jobs to youths. You also said that you will bring back black money and give everyone Rs 15 lakh. This way you made 500 promises and fulfilled only 50 of them,” he said.

He said now the BJP in Karnataka cannot fulfill its promises because it is not in the government as people rejected them here.

Besides Shakti, the four other guarantees are ‘Gruha Jyoti’ offering up to 200 units free power for household connections, ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ promising Rs 2,000 to women head of APL/BPL families, Anna Bhagya scheme offering 10 kg rice to each member of BPL families and Yuva Nidhi offering Rs 3,000 and Rs 1,500 to the graduates and diploma holders who graduated this year.

The process of implementing the Gruha Jyoti has begun but the government is struggling to procure rice for the Anna Bhagya scheme.

#BJP #Democracy #Karnataka #Siddaramaiah

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Pakistan billionaire's son Suleman Dawood did not want to go on Titanic trip, agreed only for dad's sake, says aunt

2
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

3
Comment

Kuki-Meitei conflict is more than just an ethnic clash

4
Himachal

Chandigarh-Manali road to be closed for 3 hours

5
Punjab

AAP, Congress trade barbs over ‘proposed’ tax on Punjab pensioners

6
Nation

Opposition vows to take on BJP unitedly in 2024; next meeting in Shimla to prepare common agenda

7
Himachal

Himachal-Oberoi dispute over colonial-era Hotel Wildflower Hall far from over

8
Haryana

Notice issued to two after four-storeyed building tilts in Gurugram

9
Nation

Monsoon to hit Punjab, Haryana, Delhi four days early on June 26

10
Punjab

Was under 'pressure', but quit on my own: Akal Takht ex-Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh

Don't Miss

View All
Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Shimla’s ‘lungs’ to give way to concrete
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

From ~3 cr to ~1,000 cr in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise
Amritsar

Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha report had alleged PTC promoters' meteoric rise post broadcast rights for Gurbani from Golden Temple

Hubby presents coins worth Rs 55K as maintenance in court; wife calls it harassment
Trending

Husband presents wife coins amounting to Rs 55,000 as maintenance in court; she calls it harassment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol’s reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright'
Entertainment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol's reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright Bhaijaan'

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort
Patiala

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

Top News

Big Opposition meeting to chart roadmap for 2024 Lok Sabha polls begins in Patna

Opposition vows to take on BJP unitedly in 2024; next meeting in Shimla to prepare common agenda

Over 32 leaders of more than a dozen political parties atten...

Modi, Biden share many light moments at state dinner amid praise for Indian-Americans

Modi, Biden share many light moments at state dinner amid praise for Indian-Americans

In his comments, Biden said light-heartedly that both leader...

AAP claims Cong refused to publicly denounce Delhi services ordinance, says will be difficult to attend future Opposition meets

AAP claims Cong refused to publicly denounce Delhi services ordinance, says will be difficult to attend future Opposition meets

AAP said it's high time that the Congress decides whether it...

Assam flood situation grim, death toll at 2, over 4.88 lakh hit

Assam flood situation grim, death toll at 2, over 4.88 lakh hit

Several major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, were flowin...

Get married: Lalu tells Rahul Gandhi at press meet amid Opposition's power show in Patna

Watch: Lalu asks Rahul Gandhi to get married, says your mother keeps complaining

'We would like to be a part of your wedding procession,' sai...


Cities

View All

Memorial dedicated to Capsule Gill to be opened on Majitha Road soon

Memorial dedicated to Capsule Gill to be opened on Majitha Road soon

Roadways contractual employees hold rally

Exclusion of Darwin's theory of evolution from syllabus flayed

Maze of wires greets visitors to Katra Ahluwalia bylanes

Beri Gate Park cries for proper maintenance & sanitation

Defecation by pet dogs in public places raises stink

Chandigarh: Defecation by pet dogs in public places raises stink

Humidity level soars to 88% in Chandigarh

Monsoon to hit Punjab, Haryana, Delhi four days early on June 26

Swaying signage signals impending threat to lives in Mohali

City bus service for Mohali on the anvil

AAP claims Cong refused to publicly denounce Delhi services ordinance, says will be difficult to attend future Opposition meets

AAP claims Cong refused to publicly denounce Delhi services ordinance, says will be difficult to attend future Opposition meets

Monsoon to hit Punjab, Haryana, Delhi four days early on June 26

AAP to move SC over DERC chairman’s appointment

Will redevelop industrial areas, create 6L jobs: Kejri

Delhi L-G blames AAP for delay in hospital projects

Congress explores legal options to challenge new ward map

Congress explores legal options to challenge new ward map

British MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi bats for air connectivity between UK, Punjab

Composition of delimitation board unlawful, say experts

Ex-cop’s son killed in Phillaur; 8 booked

Won't tolerate any compromise in mid-day meal quality: Kapurthala DC

Gang of robbers busted, 4 suspects held

Gang of robbers busted, 4 suspects held

Congress for legal action against AAP MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke in NRI’s house row in Jagraon

Major upgrade of health services underway in district

Four of carjackers’ gang nabbed

Doraha’s Ward No. 2 residents rue lack of basic civic amenities

Dairies yet to be shifted to Ablowal

Dairies yet to be shifted to Ablowal

BECC clinch Hot Weather Trophy

Admn sets up 24x7 flood control room

Travel firms told to submit details of files within a week

Man killed in road accident