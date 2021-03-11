Will honour Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s legacy: Akasa Air

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 14

To put to rest speculations about its future in the wake of the death of its co-promoter Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Akasa Air, in a statement, said it would honour his legacy, values and beliefs by striving to operate a “great airline”.

Akasa Air, the newest entrant to the Indian aviation market, launched its first flight (Mumbai-Ahmedabad) last Sunday, which was flagged off by Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Akasa Air said, “We are saddened by the demise of Jhunjhunwala this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”