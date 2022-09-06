Will listen to people, won’t preach: Congress

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 5

The Congress on Monday launched the “anthem” of its Bharat Jodo Yatra, which will start from Tamil Nadu on September 8, and said the mass contact programme was not an attempt to tell the party’s “mann ki baat”, but an effort to ensure that the concerns of the common man reached the government in Delhi.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh launched the anthem “Ek tera kadam, ek mera kadam, mil jaye, jud jaye apna watan” of the Kanyakumari to Kashmir yatra. He said, “The yatra’s objective is to ensure the concerns expressed by people reach Delhi.”

Ahead of the yatra’s launch, Rahul Gandhi will attend a prayer meeting at late PM Rajiv Gandhi’s memorial in Sriperumbudur and an event in Kanyakumari with Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and other party leaders.