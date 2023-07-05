Will Maharashtra ‘Pawar’ play affect opposition unity against BJP?

Tribune Web Desk

A day after the great “Pawar” split in the NCP, the meeting of opposition parties scheduled for July 13-14 in Bengaluru was shifted to July 17-18. The reason given for the postponement was simple—that certain leaders were unavailable and that there was a clash between the dates for assembly sessions in Bihar and Karnataka and the meeting.

According to reports, JD-U and RJD had asked the Congress to defer the meeting by a few days since Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav would be attending the Assembly session.

Amid suggestions blaming the NCP’ split on the June 23 meeting in Patna,Congress leader KC Venugopal said opposition parties were “steadfast in their unwavering resolve to defeat the fascist and undemocratic forces”.

“After a hugely successful All-Opposition meeting in Patna, we will be holding the next meeting in Bengaluru on 17 and 18 July, 2023. We are steadfast in our unwavering resolve to defeat the fascist and undemocratic forces and present a bold vision to take the country forward,” he tweeted.

The venue, opposition leaders said, was shifted due to “weather reasons”.

Earlier the parties had agreed to meet in Shimla.

“NCP split has strengthened resolve,” say opposition leaders

According to some reports, supporters of Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar were “upset” over the NCP supremo, daughter Supriya Sule and close aide Praful Patel (who jumped ship with Ajit Pawar) attending the Patna meeting and sharing the stage with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

They suggested that NCP leaders “were not in favour of Rahul Gandhi becoming the face of opposition and that was the main reason for the division” in the party.

Though opposition leaders, who said that the NCP’ split had neither affected their plans nor deterred them from pursuing the objective of unity, called the suggestion “a part of the big BJP game”.

“The June 23 meeting was just a preparatory one. In Bengaluru we hope to address key issues like the formal structure, seat-sharing, strategy, electoral adjustments, common minimum programme etc. The big BJP washing machine and corruption will be one of them,” an opposition leader said.

Congress communication head Jairam Ramesh also tweeted on the issue saying “When the BJP Washing Machine restarted in Mumbai with its ICE (Income tax, CBI, ED) detergent, BJP-inspired obituaries on Opposition unity were being planted. The obit writers will be disappointed. The next meeting of the parties that met at Patna on June 23rd will be held in Bengaluru on July 17th & 18th.”

“If anything,” Ramesh posted, “the Mumbai operations have strengthened Opposition resolve.”

Who all will attend?

It will be interesting to see if the embattled NCP supremo Sharad Pawar attends the meeting. Opposition parties have thrown their weight behind him but there are speculations of “NCP-type exercise” in other regional parties, especially Nitish Kumar’s JD (U). Several Bihar BJP leaders have gone on record to say that the JD (U) was “on the verge of a split.”

JD(U) leaders have dismissed the claim.

“There is dissatisfaction among several JD(U) MPs and MLAs as they are not sure whether they will get a ticket in the upcoming election. Besides, after (chief minister) Nitish Kumar announced Tejashwi Yadav as his political heir, the future of JD(U) is bleak,” senior Bihar BJP leader Sushil Kumar was quoted as saying.

Opposition leaders, however, claim them to be “rumours” being spread to “scare off” regional satraps.

“The BJP is worried and is trying to break regional parties by putting pressure from the Central agencies. The aim is to make their leaders so worried about their own existence and the survival of their party that they stop thinking about building a united front,” they claim

Meanwhile, it also remains to be seen whether the Aam Aadmi Party attends the meeting given that the Congress is yet to announce its stand on the contentious ordinance on services in Delhi. After the Patna meeting, AAP said that unless Congress “publicly denounces” the ordinance it would be “very difficult” for it to be part of any alliance which includes the grand old party.

Is BJP trying to “deter” regional parties?

Whether Sharad Pawar was “played or got played,” the fact of the matter is the discussions between Ajit Pawar and BJP had been going on for several weeks now. Also, while BJP blames NCP’s internal tribulations for the split, observers point how within the short span of one year the saffron party carried out ‘Op Lotus’ twice in Maharashtra, engineering split in two major regional parties—Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar’s NCP.

The BJP has adopted similar strategies to form governments and strengthen the base in states like Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka, point observers.

Notably, after the NCP split, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot alleged that the BJP was trying to ‘eliminate’ the Opposition with the help of money power and Central agencies. “The political developments that have taken place in Maharashtra today (July 2) show that the BJP wants to eliminate the Opposition parties on the basis of money power and Central agencies. It is highly condemnable,” Gehlot was quoted as saying.

