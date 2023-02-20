Will not be intimidated by such tactics: Congress on ED raids in Chhattisgarh

PTI

New Delhi, February 20

The Congress on Monday termed the Enforcement Directorate raids against party leaders in Chhattisgarh an example of “third-rate politics” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said it will not be intimidated by such “tactics”.

This is not ‘Amrit Kaal’ but an “undeclared emergency”, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said at a joint press conference with party spokesperson Pawan Khera.

They charged that the prime minister is practising the politics of “vendetta and vengeance” by raiding Congress leaders in Chhattisgarh.

Ramesh alleged that the probe agencies are being misused by the present regime.

He said 17 opposition parties have already come together against grant of powers to the ED under the PMLA and the Opposition will jointly file the review petition in the Supreme Court against its previous judgement on the issue.

Khera said the Adani issue is actually bringing the Opposition together.

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday conducted searches at multiple locations in Chhattisgarh, including at premises linked to Congress party leaders, as part of an ongoing investigation into the coal levy money laundering case, officials said.

The raids come days before the three-day plenary session of the Congress party from February 24-26 in state capital Raipur. The state is ruled by the party under Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.