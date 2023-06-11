 Will oppose Centre’s ordinance and ‘save democracy’: Arvind Kejriwal at AAP's ‘Maha-Rally’ in Delhi : The Tribune India

Will oppose Centre’s ordinance and ‘save democracy’: Arvind Kejriwal at AAP's ‘Maha-Rally’ in Delhi

'Narendra Modi will become Narendra Putin if BJP wins 2024 Lok Sabha polls', says Bhagwant Mann

Will oppose Centre’s ordinance and ‘save democracy’: Arvind Kejriwal at AAP's ‘Maha-Rally’ in Delhi

AAP National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses party's ‘Maha-Rally’ at the Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi on Sunday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan Bhui



Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, June 11

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) organised a ‘Maha-Rally’ at the Ramlila Maidan here on Sunday against the Central Government's ordinance on control of administrative services in the National Capital.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, senior AAP leaders and eminent lawyer and former Union Minister Kapil Sibal attended the rally.

The Delhi Police had made a heavy security deployment in view of the rally.

Addressing the gathering at the Ramlila Maidan, the venue that witnessed the birth of his party AAP, Chief Minister Kejriwal said that they had to return to the venue after 12 years to oppose the Centre’s ordinance and "save democracy".

He said that there was no democracy left, and the country had already turned into a dictatorship.

"Narendra Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister in the country who is not abiding by the Supreme Court order. He (PM) brought an ordinance against the judgment of the Constitution Bench about controlling the bureaucracy, "said Kejriwal.

Kejriwal said Delhi is the first to be “attacked” and similar ordinances will also be brought for other states. He said the Centre’s ordinance was an insult to the people of the city. The ordinance says that there will be no democracy in Delhi, he alleged.

“There will be dictatorship in Delhi and the LG (lieutenant governor) is supreme. People can vote for whoever they want, but the Centre will run Delhi,” Kejriwal said.

“I have been travelling across the country and I want to assure the people of Delhi that they are not alone. The 140 crore people of India are with them,” he said.

Delhi is the “first city to be attacked” and they will bring such ordinances for Rajasthan and other states too, the AAP leader claimed.

Addressing the gathering, Sibal said the Modi Government was not a double engine sarkar, but a double barrel sarkar. The two barrels are: Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation, he added. Sibal said all people should join hands to defeat Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. 

Addressing the rally, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann alleged that the BJP tries to topple Opposition-ruled state government through unethical means after failing to win elections. He claimed that there was no democracy left in the country and people need to fight against Modi to save the nation.

“If the BJP wins the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, then there will be no elections in the country. Narendra Modi will become Narendra Putin if BJP wins the 2024 polls,” said Mann. —with PTI inputs

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Canada Government puts on hold Indian students' deportation

2
Haryana

Victims are being pressurised; we will resume stir if no action is taken by June 15: Protesting wrestlers

3
Nation

She's keeping herself locked, we fear for our lives: Minor wrestler's father

4
Pollywood

Punjabi actor-director Mangal Dhillon passes away following battle with cancer

5
Sports

WTC Final: Virat Kohli stands in Australia’s way as India need another 280 to win

6
Comment

How the famed Koh-i-Noor kept changing hands

7
World

Some Indian students in Canada receive stay orders on deportation: Govt sources

8
Haryana

BJP's alliance with Jannayak Janata Party will continue: Haryana CM Khattar on rumour of 'rift'

9
Punjab

'No remarriage with Shiromani Akali Dal as far as I go': Hardeep Puri on patch-up buzz

10
Chandigarh

5-day rain spell likely from today in Chandigarh

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Top News

Will oppose Centre’s ordinance and ‘save democracy’: Arvind Kejriwal at AAPs ‘Maha-Rally’ in Delhi

Will oppose Centre’s ordinance and ‘save democracy’: Arvind Kejriwal at AAP's ‘Maha-Rally’ in Delhi

'Narendra Modi will become Narendra Putin if BJP wins 2024 L...

Some Indian students in Canada receive stay orders on deportation

Some Indian students in Canada receive stay orders on deportation: Govt sources

Sources say actual number of students threatened with deport...

'Biparjoy' has intensified into 'extremely severe cyclonic storm'; to cross Saurashtra-Kutch coast on June 15: IMD

Cyclone Biparjoy intensifies into 'extremely severe cyclonic storm'; to cross Saurashtra-Kutch coast on June 15: IMD

Advises fishermen to not venture into central Arabian sea, n...

Punjab Government hikes petrol price by 92 paisa per litre, diesel by 88 paisa

Punjab Government hikes petrol price by 92 paisa per litre, diesel by 88 paisa

The State hopes to generate an additional Rs 600 crore per a...

Punjabi actor-director Mangal Dhillon passes away following battle with cancer

Punjabi actor-director Mangal Dhillon passes away following battle with cancer

Dhillon is best known for his performance in hit TV serials ...


Cities

View All

DGP told to produce detainee on June 13

DGP told to produce detainee on June 13

DC inspects flood control works

Works of 10 women artists on display at city art gallery

Three snatchers nabbed; stolen scooter recovered

KCW student wins athletics gold

Soon, track buses of Chandigarh Transport Undertaking on long routes

Soon, track buses of Chandigarh Transport Undertaking on long routes

130 mobiles stolen from parcels, 4 held in Chandigarh

5-day rain spell likely from today in Chandigarh

Cops attacked, 8 arrested

Two held for molesting, assaulting woman in Chandigarh

Delhi L-G taking credit for govt’s efforts to clean Yamuna: Minister

Delhi L-G taking credit for govt’s efforts to clean Yamuna: Minister

AAP’s ‘maha rally’ today, security beefed up

Fire breaks out in Delhi market, no casualties

85-year-old man killed in fire at Delhi flat

Man arrested for threatening Delhi woman

Bow-string bridge at Ladhewali rly crossing to be ready soon

Bow-string bridge at Ladhewali rly crossing to be ready soon

Minorities panel for disciplinary action against Phagwara DSP

3 members of vehicle lifters’ gang held in Rama Mandi

7 booked for cheating people on pretext of sending them abroad

4,500 students take part in convention on architecture

C&D waste management plant yet to see light of day

C&D waste management plant yet to see light of day

Civil Surgeon orders audit of Aam Aadmi Clinics in Ludhiana

People told about healthy dietary practices at camp

Food safety key to achieve SDGs: Expert

Driver decamps with Rs 1.12 lakh, booked

Student’s death: 2 months on, auto driver booked in Patiala

Student's death: 2 months on, auto driver booked in Patiala

Farmer union continues protest outside PSPCL office in Patiala

Monthly garden theatre movement completes 250th performance

One dies as trucks collide