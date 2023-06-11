Will oppose Centre’s ordinance and ‘save democracy’: Arvind Kejriwal at AAP's ‘Maha-Rally’ in Delhi

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, June 11

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) organised a ‘Maha-Rally’ at the Ramlila Maidan here on Sunday against the Central Government's ordinance on control of administrative services in the National Capital.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, senior AAP leaders and eminent lawyer and former Union Minister Kapil Sibal attended the rally.

The Delhi Police had made a heavy security deployment in view of the rally.

Addressing the gathering at the Ramlila Maidan, the venue that witnessed the birth of his party AAP, Chief Minister Kejriwal said that they had to return to the venue after 12 years to oppose the Centre’s ordinance and "save democracy".

He said that there was no democracy left, and the country had already turned into a dictatorship.

"Narendra Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister in the country who is not abiding by the Supreme Court order. He (PM) brought an ordinance against the judgment of the Constitution Bench about controlling the bureaucracy, "said Kejriwal.

Kejriwal said Delhi is the first to be “attacked” and similar ordinances will also be brought for other states. He said the Centre’s ordinance was an insult to the people of the city. The ordinance says that there will be no democracy in Delhi, he alleged.

“There will be dictatorship in Delhi and the LG (lieutenant governor) is supreme. People can vote for whoever they want, but the Centre will run Delhi,” Kejriwal said.

“I have been travelling across the country and I want to assure the people of Delhi that they are not alone. The 140 crore people of India are with them,” he said.

Delhi is the “first city to be attacked” and they will bring such ordinances for Rajasthan and other states too, the AAP leader claimed.

Addressing the gathering, Sibal said the Modi Government was not a double engine sarkar, but a double barrel sarkar. The two barrels are: Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation, he added. Sibal said all people should join hands to defeat Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing the rally, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann alleged that the BJP tries to topple Opposition-ruled state government through unethical means after failing to win elections. He claimed that there was no democracy left in the country and people need to fight against Modi to save the nation.

“If the BJP wins the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, then there will be no elections in the country. Narendra Modi will become Narendra Putin if BJP wins the 2024 polls,” said Mann. —with PTI inputs