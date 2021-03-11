Will pass order to release him: Supreme Court on Rajiv Gandhi’s killer

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 4

Peeved at the Tamil Nadu Governor not taking a call on the state Cabinet’s decision to release the 1991 Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan, who has served 36 years of his life imprisonment, the Supreme Court on Wednesday said it would order his release from jail.

“We will pass the order to release him from jail as you are not ready to argue the case on merits…We cannot shut our eyes to something that is happening against the Constitution. There are certain powers conferred to dignitaries, but the working of the Constitution should not come to a grinding halt,” a Bench led by Justice LN Rao told Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj.

Maintaining that the Governor was bound by the advice given by the Tamil Nadu Council of Ministers under Article 161 of the Constitution, the Bench — which had granted bail to Perarivalan on March 9 — directed the Centre to submit its response by next week.

The Tamil Nadu Governor was bound by the decision of the state Cabinet on Perarivalan’s release, it said disapproving of his action of sending the mercy plea to the President. Refusing to agree with the Centre’s suggestion that the court should wait till the President decides on the issue, the SC said it couldn’t shut its eyes to something against the Constitution.

“It is a matter to be decided by the court, the decision of the Governor is not even needed. He is bound by the decision of the council of ministers. We will have to look into this,” it told Nataraj, who said the file had been referred by the Governor to the President.