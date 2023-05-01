Will quit if protesters go back: WFI chief

Gonda (UP), April 30

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing sexual harassment allegations and a protest by a section of top wrestlers, on Sunday alleged that Congress leader Deepender Hooda hatched a conspiracy against him and praised SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for not supporting the agitators.

Brij Bhushan, who is also a BJP MP, alleged that Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist grappler Bajrang Punia was also involved in the conspiracy against him.

The WFI chief is in the eye of a storm after the grapplers levelled sexual harassment charges against him and demanded his arrest as well as ouster from the WFI. Various parties, including the Congress and AAP, have lent support to the wrestlers.

Brij Bhushan said he was ready to resign if it would make the protesters go back home. “If they go back and sleep peacefully after my resignation, I am ready to do so.”

Interacting with mediapersons at his residence in Bishnoharpur, Brij Bhushan alleged that “this whole conspiracy was hatched by Congress leader Deepender Hooda and wrestler Bajrang Punia. We have an audio (clip) to prove this. When the time comes, it will be handed over to the Delhi Police.”

On political leaders visiting the protest site of wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, the WFI president said, “The fight has now gone out of the hands of the players. Political parties have entered it. I could see the signs from day one.”

He said, “I want to thank Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav (for not siding with the protesting wrestlers). I know him since his childhood. I am elder to him. Though there are political differences between us, Akhilesh knows the truth.”

The Delhi Police on Friday registered two FIRs against Brij Bhushan on allegations of sexual harassment levelled by seven women wrestlers. While the first FIR pertained to allegations of a minor wrestler and was registered under the POCSO Act, the second was related to outraging modesty.

The BJP MP from Kaiserganj added that the protesters were mere “toys” in the hands of the Opposition.

“All these players have become toys in the hands of the Congress and other opposition parties. Their motive is political and not my resignation,” Brij Bhushan said. — PTI