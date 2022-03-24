Will quit politics if BJP holds MCD poll on time & wins: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi, March 23
A day after the Union Cabinet approved a Bill to merge the municipal corporations of Delhi, state Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said the Aam Aadmi Party would quit politics if the BJP conducted MCD elections on time and wins.
“If the BJP postpones elections out of fear of loss, it would amount to muzzling the voice of the people. I dare the BJP to conduct MCD elections on time. We will quit politics if the MCD elections are held on time and the BJP wins them,” Kejriwal said.
He said the postponement of MCD polls was an insult to the memory of martyrs Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev (whose Martyrdom Day falls on March 23) noting that they sacrificed their lives for democracy while fighting the British rule.
“Delaying MCD polls amounts to an affront to democracy,” Kejriwal said.
