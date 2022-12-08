Will raise people-centric issues, says Oppn

New Delhi, December 7
Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members participated at a meeting of Opposition parties’ representatives convened by Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge in his chamber in the Parliament House today.
Leaders from 14 parties, including the Congress, DMK, TMC, AAP, RJD and NCP, attended the meeting in a show of Opposition unity, at least in Parliament, a day ahead of results of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.
Can’t be bulldozed
How will parliamentary democracy sustain if the ruling party forcefully passes Bills without voting? In a parliamentary democracy, the Opposition, states and media cannot be bulldozed. —Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal CM
Sudip Bandyopadhyay of the TMC and Sanjay Singh of the AAP were among those who attended the meeting.
Kharge had convened a meeting of “like-minded Opposition parties” to discuss a joint strategy for the winter session, which started here today.
About 20 issues that would be raised during the session in both Houses were identified.
“Parliament is the abode of democratic deliberation. We, the like-minded parties, will strongly raise all issues relevant to people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, you spoke about Opposition getting more chance to participate. Therefore, we expect the government to walk the talk,” Kharge tweeted after the meeting.
