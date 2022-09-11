Will regularise staff in states where AAP forms govt: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi, September 10
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that his party would regularise services of contractual employees in government departments in states where it would form government.
He lauded the Punjab Government for its announcement to regularise services of contractual teachers in government schools. In a video address, Kejriwal said work was afoot to regularise services of thousands of non-permanent and contractual employees in government departments in Punjab.
