Will resume unfinished journey in national service, says Naidu ahead of demitting VP office

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 10

On the eve of demitting the office of Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said he would now resume his unfinished journey in the service of the nation.

As a parting shot today, Naidu said he would, after the swearing in of the 14th Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar tomorrow, leave for his native village in Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) and restart his travels to engage with the people.

"I love being with people. Starting the day after, I will resume my unfinished journey in the service of the nation," said Naidu at the last press meet he hosted at his residence here in the capacity as Vice President. The outgoing VP's family, his spouse Usha Naidu and children were also in attendance.

Naidu's top legacy would be the recent reversal of prolonged trends of declining RS productivity.

In a publication today that reviews the functioning of Rajya Sabha under Naidu from 2017 to 2022, data show that for the first 17 years since 1978, when statistics on house functionality began to be gathered, the productivity was over 100 per cent.

This changed later and in the subsequent 27 years, House productivity was over 100 per cent only twice in 1998 and 2009.

RS work trends show that annual productivity of the upper house declined starting 1995. It was 95 pc in 1995 to 1997; 90 pc during 1998 and 2003 and dipped sharply in the 248th session in 2019.

In the first five full sessions (244th to 248th) under Naidu as chairman, RS clocked 42.77 pc productivity, touching the ebb of 6.80 pc in the 248th session (January to February 2019). Over the next eight sessions (249th to 256th) that Naidu chaired, productivity trends improved doubling to 82.34 pc, touching 105 pc (over 100 pc for the first time since 2009) in the 2019 Budget Session.

Thereafter four more sessions registered over 100 pc productivity under Naidu who demits office on Thursday.