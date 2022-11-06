Will save people of Gujarat from deceit of BJP’s ‘double engine’: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, November 6
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said his party will fulfil the promises it has made to the people of Gujarat and save them from the “deceit” of the BJP’s “double engine”.
“LPG cylinder in Rs 500, 10 lakh jobs to youth, Farmer’s loan waiver up to 3 lakh. We will fulfill the ‘CongressNa8Vachan’ we made to the people of Gujarat,” Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.
“Will save you from the deceit of BJP’s ‘double engine’, will celebrate ‘festival of change’ in the state,” the former Congress chief said.
Elections will be held in Gujarat in two phases on December 1 and 5.
The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.
The poll contest will be triangular with the Congress, the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party going all out to woo voters.
In the 2017 elections, the BJP had won 99 seats and the Congress 77 of the total 182 seats.
