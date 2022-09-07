Will start power supply to Bangladesh by Dec: Adani

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 6

Billionaire businessman Gautam Adani called on visiting Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to assure her that his group’s Jharkhand coal power plant would begin supplying electricity to Bangladesh by December 16, celebrated by the nation as the Victory Day.

“We are committed to commissioning our 1,600 MW Godda Power Project and dedicate transmission line to Bangladesh by Bijoy Dibosh,” said Adani in a tweet after a meeting Hasina late on Monday. The first unit of the plant was to be commissioned in January, but Covid-induced disruptions pushed it to August. The fresh deadline now is December 16.