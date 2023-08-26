Will strengthen norms to curb hate crimes: SC

New Delhi: The SC has said it will strengthen its 2018 guidelines for dealing with hate speeches, mob violence and lynching. TNS
Assam Cabinet okays creation of 4 districts
Guwahati: The Assam Cabinet has decided to create 4 new districts & 81 sub-districts following completion of the delimitation.
PM Modi meets Chandrayaan-3 team at ISRO; says moon's landing point to be called 'Shiv Shakti'
August 23 to be observed as National Space Day, says PM Modi
8 die as train's coach catches fire in Madurai; authorities blame 'illegal cylinder' for blaze
All the six victims hailed from Uttar Pradesh, the sources s...
Chandrayaan's focus now on collecting data, analysis later: Research lab
Pragyan traverses 8 metres on moon
May recommend President's rule: Governor to Mann
Warns of criminal action if his letters not answered
No bylaws applicable in Anni where 8 buildings fell
Town area reverted to village to escape building curbs