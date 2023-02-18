Will take call: CJI on pleas against Art 370 abrogation

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 17

The petitions challenging the nullification of Article 370 of the Constitution could be taken up for hearing soon as Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Friday said he would take a call on listing these.

“Alright, I will take a call on it,” the CJI told senior advocate Raju Ramachandran who mentioned the matter for early listing of petitions against doing away with Article 370 which gave a special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The CJI had earlier said he would examine and give a date for listing of petitions, which have been hanging fire for more than three years.

On September 23 last year, CJI Chandrachud’s predecessor Justice UU Lalit had agreed to take up these petitions after the 2022 Dasehra vacation, but the matter hasn’t been taken up so far.

The Supreme Court had on February 13 dismissed a petition challenging notifications for the delimitation of Assembly constituencies in the newly created UT of Jammu and Kashmir, saying, “There is absolutely no merit in any of the contentions raised by the petitioners.” A Bench led by Justice SK Kaul had, however, clarified it had not ruled on the validity of the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which is pending before another Bench of the top court examining the petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370.