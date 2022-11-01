Winter session in new Parliament building unlikely

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 31

The winter session of Parliament could be held in the old building as some construction work of the new building may stretch beyond the stipulated completion deadline, sources said on Monday.

Sources said while the civil works were nearly complete, finishing touches were underway and could take a while apart from the time required to train security and Parliament staff to ensure a smooth transition to the new space. With construction work on the Parliament premises, several of its entry and exit points are closed.