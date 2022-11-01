Winter session in new Parliament building unlikely

New Delhi, October 31
The winter session of Parliament could be held in the old building as some construction work of the new building may stretch beyond the stipulated completion deadline, sources said on Monday.
Sources said while the civil works were nearly complete, finishing touches were underway and could take a while apart from the time required to train security and Parliament staff to ensure a smooth transition to the new space. With construction work on the Parliament premises, several of its entry and exit points are closed.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
No role of Gujarat govt, bridge renovated by Morbi administration: Deputy ex-CM
PM Modi to visit Morbi today
No mining within 1 km of International Border: Punjab Govt
In affidavit, Punjab says decision after concerns expressed ...
Maiden Pharma's 19 batches of albendazole tablets fail quality test
Withdrawn from haryana hospitals, dispensaries