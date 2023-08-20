With 10 poll promises, AAP woos Chhattisgarh

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 19

After performing poorly in the Karnataka Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is now trying its luck in Chhattisgarh which will go to the polls later this year.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, on Saturday, announced 10 guarantees in poll-bound Chhattisgarh.

The 10 guarantees include: Free electricity up to 300 units; Rs 1,000 monthly ‘samman rashi’ (honorarium) to all women aged above 18 years; employment and allowance of Rs 3,000 per month to those unemployed; regularisation of contractual employees; toll free helpline number for registering complaints of corruption; Rs 1 crore to the kin of personnel of state police and Army jawans (who belong to Chhattisgarh) martyred in the line of duty; mohalla clinics in every village and ward in cities; free pilgrimage for senior citizens; better education system; and free quality education to schoolchildren.

Addressing the party workers’ convention in Chhattisgarh, Delhi CM Kejriwal said that the 10th guarantee was about farmers and tribals, but he would reveal it during his next visit.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Chhattisgarh #Karnataka