With 5G rollout, govt expects $450 bn economic boost by ’35

New Delhi, October 1

The 5G services launched today are not just about mobile data speed, the technology is expected to add to the economy, besides provide real-time monitoring of disasters, precision agriculture, minimising human role in dangerous industrial operations like deep mines and offshore activities.

The technology will allow higher quality video services at high- speed ensuring delivery of critical services such as tele-surgery, autonomous cars, besides education, education and climate.

“The cumulative economic impact of 5G on India is expected to reach $450 billion by 2035”, the government said. The technology is expected leapfrog over barriers to development, spur innovations by startups and business enterprises. The 5G networks will allow tailoring of requirements for each different user within the same network. It will help in providing seamless coverage, high data speed, reliable communications, increase energy efficiency, spectrum efficiency and network efficiency.

The use of 5G technology was amply demonstrated at the launch today. Reliance Jio connected a teacher from a school in Mumbai with students in three different locations in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Odisha. This demonstrated how 5G will facilitate education. It also demonstrated the power of augmented reality (AR) onscreen.

The Vodafone Idea test-case demonstrated the safety of workers in an under-construction tunnel of Delhi Metro. PM Narendra Modi saw a live demo from the dais to monitor the work in real-time through utilising virtual reality and artificial intelligence. Modi interacted with Rinku Kumar, a worker in Delhi Metro Tunnel Dwarka.

Bharti Airtel demonstrated students from Dankaur in UP witnessed immersive education experience to learn about the solar system with the help of virtual reality.