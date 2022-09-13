 With garlic selling for Rs 1 per kg in MP, Cong MLAs dump huge stock at Assembly gate; accuse state BJP govt of not addressing farmers’ woes : The Tribune India

Videos on social media showed farmers throwing sacks full of garlic on roads and in rivers and drains

Congress MLAs carrying sacks of garlic arrive to stage a protest at Madhya Pradesh Assembly on the first day of Monsoon Session, in Bhopal, on Tuesday. PTI Photo

PTI

Bhopal, September 13

Congress legislators on Tuesday dumped loads of garlic at a gate of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly on the opening day of the monsoon session, accusing the state BJP government of being apathetic towards farmers who were not getting adequate prices for their crops.

Some videos had surfaced in the last few days on social media showing farmers throwing sacks full of garlic on roads and in rivers and drains in Madhya Pradesh, apparently after getting low prices for their produce.

One of the farmers had claimed they were being offered just Re one per kg for their garlic produce.

On the first day of the MP Assembly's monsoon session on Tuesday, Congress MLAs Sachin Yadav, Jitu Patwari, Kunal Choudhary, P C Sharma and others carried bags full of garlic on their shoulders and dumped key kitchen staple in front of gate number 3 of the Assembly.

“The farmers are not getting even the input cost of their garlic produce. They are forced to sell it at just Re one per kg and therefore, have been throwing the produce in rivers and mandis in protest,” Yadav told reporters.

The government is talking about doubling the income of farmers, but the fact is that they are not even getting the input cost, he claimed.

The rising prices of fertilisers, seeds and diesel have already hit the farmers hard and now they are not even getting input cost of their produce, he added.

Yadav demanded that the government immediately address the problems of farmers by implementing the 'Bhavantar Yojna' (compensating difference in the cost of production and market price).

The opposition legislators, while proceeding towards the entrance gate, raised slogans like "Kisano ke samman me, Congress maidan me”, to express their support to farmers.

Recently, a number of videos emerged in which farmers were seen dumping garlic on roads and in rivers and drains, specially in MP's Malwa and Nimar regions which are the major garlic producing areas.

One such farmer, Vikas Sisodia, had claimed he was getting just Re 1 per kg for his garlic crop in Indore market and hence, he considered it appropriate to dump the produce in a drain near his village.

Sisodia had claimed he suffered a loss of Rs 3 lakh in cultivating garlic this year.  

Man posing as friend from Canada dupes elderly resident of ~50,000
Punjab

Man posing as friend from Canada dupes elderly Ludhiana resident of Rs 50,000

Risking her life, Andhra girl wades through swollen river to appear for exam
Trending

Watch: Risking her life, Andhra girl swims through swollen river to appear for exam

19-year-old gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers in Brazil
Trending

19-year-old in Brazil gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath
Himachal

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath

During ’97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre
Punjab

During '97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre

With passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, twitterati demands Kohinoor's return to India
Nation

With passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, twitterati demands Kohinoor's return to India

Electric scooter owner fined for no pollution certificate; challan pic goes viral
Trending

Electric scooter owner fined for no pollution certificate; challan pic goes viral

Know more about Wazhma Ayoubi, the Afghan mystery girl, who became an overnight Internet sensation
Trending

Know more about Wazhma Ayoubi, the Afghan mystery girl, who became an overnight Internet sensation

