Withdraw proposal to amend poll code: CPM

New Delhi, October 14

CPM head Sitaram Yechury has written to the Election Commission demanding withdrawal of the proposed amendment to the model code of conduct on promises made in election manifestos.

Terming the proposed amendment as “uncalled for”, he said the EC should not proceeded with it. The issue has reignited the debate on long-term economic feasibility and moral sanctity of announcements of freebies during the elections. In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, the CPM leader said the constitutional provision did not mandate the EC to regulate or evaluate poll promises.

Yechury’s wrote in response to the commission’s October 4 letter to political parties regarding the amendment to the model code on promises made in election manifestos.

He argued that under Article 324 of the Constitution, the EC was mandated only with the superintendence, direction and control of elections.

“It does not provide for the Election Commission to regulate or evaluate the policy pronouncements and promises of welfare measures of parties to the people at the time of an election... The proposed amendment to the model code and the form for disclosure of the details of poll promises and their financial implications will get the commission involved in political and policy matters which do not fall under its purview,” Yechury’s letter stated. Besides, the CPM is of the view that the proforma enters into areas such as quantification of the financial implications of the promises made and the fiscal sustainability of the additional resource raising plan for fulfilling the promises.