Withholding names for appointment in higher judiciary not acceptable, Supreme Court tells Centre

PTI

New Delhi, November 11

The Supreme Court on Friday expressed displeasure over the Centre keeping pending the names recommended for appointment as judges in the higher judiciary, including those reiterated by the apex court Collegium, saying it was "not acceptable".

The top court observed that the method of keeping names on hold is becoming "some sort of a device" to compel the persons whose names had been recommended for appointment as judges in the higher judiciary to withdraw their consent.

"Just keeping the names pending is something not acceptable," a bench of Justices SK Kaul and AS Oka said.

The bench issued notice to the incumbent Secretary (Justice) of the Union Law Ministry seeking response on a plea alleging "wilful disobedience" of timeframe laid down to facilitate timely appointment in the apex court's April 20, 2021 order.

The plea filed by the Advocates' Association, Bengaluru, through lawyer Pai Amit, has raised the issue of “extraordinary delays” in the appointment of judges to the high courts as well as the segregation of the names, which is "detrimental to the cherished principle of the independence of the judiciary".

It has referred to 11 names which were recommended and later also reiterated.

The top court noted that the critical position of vacancies in the high courts and delay in appointment of judges had constrained a three-judge bench of the apex court to pass the April 20 last year order seeking to lay down broad timelines within which appointment process be completed.

"If we look at the position of pending cases for consideration, there are 11 cases pending with the government which were cleared by the Collegium and yet are awaiting appointment," the bench observed.

It said the delay in clearing the recommended names, including those which have been reiterated by the Collegium, has led persons withdrawing consent and the system lost the opportunity of having an eminent person on the bench.

"We find the method of keeping names on hold is becoming some sort of a device to compel these persons to withdraw their names, as has happened," the apex court observed.

It said there are also names which have been reiterated by the Collegium but are still pending with the government.

It noted that the counsel for the petitioner has said that one of the persons, whose name was pending after being reiterated, had even passed away.